Cardano Hits Market Cap of $17.45 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.45 billion and $716.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00030435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

