Cardstack Reaches Market Cap of $4.47 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $15,237.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK.Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack.”

