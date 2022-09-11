CargoX Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $44.97 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

