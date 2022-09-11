Carillonium finance (CAROM) Price Tops $0.0000

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $31,853.72 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00780096 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019937 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Carillonium finance
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Carillonium finance Coin Trading
