CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.