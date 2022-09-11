Carnomaly (CARR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $338,106.67

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $338,106.67 and $38,902.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

