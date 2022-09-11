Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

