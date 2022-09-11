carVertical (CV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $816.00

carVertical (CV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $1.18 million and $816.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.
carVertical Profile
carVertical (CV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.
carVertical Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.