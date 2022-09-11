Cashaa Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $529,323.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

CAS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official website is cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.