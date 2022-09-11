CashHand (CHND) Achieves Market Cap of $76.79

CashHand (CHND) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. CashHand has a market cap of $76.79 and $714.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 86.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00150538 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.