Casper (CSPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.79 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Casper has a market cap of $185.11 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776770 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015187 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,138,205,266 coins and its circulating supply is 5,987,850,494 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
