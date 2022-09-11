Castweet (CTT) Hits One Day Volume of $643.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $26,938.83 and approximately $643.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

