Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Catex Token (CATT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $59,730.01 and $90.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055607 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066491 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074885 BTC.
Catex Token Profile
Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.
Buying and Selling Catex Token
