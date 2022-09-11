CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

