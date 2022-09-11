CELEBPLUS Price Tops $0.0289 (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. CELEBPLUS’s official website is celpl.io.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

