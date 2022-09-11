Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.00. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 4,490 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLRB shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.