Cellframe (CELL) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $82,638.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,590,052 coins. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

