Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.84 million and approximately $170,581.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC on exchanges.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,043,875 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

