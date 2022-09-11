Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $51.85 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $69,579.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,592.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066903 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075596 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,994,734 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

