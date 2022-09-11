Celo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.02 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $406.29 million and $11.02 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo (CELO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone. Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone. CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. Telegram | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram | Discord | Twitch Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

