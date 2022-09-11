Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Cut by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

NYSE:CNC opened at $91.99 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

