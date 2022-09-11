Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CEN opened at $18.12 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:CEN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

