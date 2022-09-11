Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars.

