Ceres (CERES) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Ceres (CERES) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $167,499.08 and approximately $10,792.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $30.39 or 0.00141007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00779607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015895 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

