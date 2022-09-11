Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.25. 10,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,226,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,663 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.