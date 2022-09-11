Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.11. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 66,062 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
