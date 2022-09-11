Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.11. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 66,062 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

