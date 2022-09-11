Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.