Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

