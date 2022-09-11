Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.81 and a 1 year high of $804.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

