Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Charter Communications worth $668,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $391.81 and a one year high of $804.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

