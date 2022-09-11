ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $32,423.23 and approximately $31.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

