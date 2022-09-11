ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $721,279.78 and approximately $113,524.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.