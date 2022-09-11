Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.32. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 190,801 shares traded.

Check-Cap Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.32% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.