CheeseSwap (CHEESE) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One CheeseSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CheeseSwap has a market capitalization of $244,026.63 and $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CheeseSwap has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
CheeseSwap Profile
CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.
CheeseSwap Coin Trading
