Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Wayne M. Woolley Sells 971 Shares

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHWGet Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 971 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$12,951.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,429 shares in the company, valued at C$952,762.86.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.32 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

