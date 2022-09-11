Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 32.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 970.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.97 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.