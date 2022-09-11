Chi Fung Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,811,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.