Chimpion Achieves Market Cap of $39.08 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005697 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $39.08 million and approximately $117,044.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.