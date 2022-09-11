Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Buys 44,559 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 44,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,911.24 ($36,301.56).

On Thursday, September 1st, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 28,338 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,447.01 ($22,690.22).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 432 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$498.10 ($348.32).

On Monday, August 29th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 92,149 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,971.35 ($74,105.84).

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

