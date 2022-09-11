Christopher D’ambrosio Sells 174 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.