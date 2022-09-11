Christopher Stephen Phillips Sells 1,296,200 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $276,805.62.
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96.
- On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.
System1 Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SST opened at $10.93 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of System1
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About System1
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.