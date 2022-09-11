Christopher Stephen Phillips Sells 1,296,200 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $276,805.62.

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.

System1 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SST opened at $10.93 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of System1

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SST. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

