Christopher T. Porter Buys 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEA stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.35.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

About Landsea Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.