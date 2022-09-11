Christopher T. Porter Buys 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
LSEA stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.