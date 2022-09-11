Chromia (CHR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.15 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Chromia has a market cap of $103.33 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.