CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $30.15 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

