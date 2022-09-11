CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCL opened at $26.53 on Friday. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

Get CHS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.