Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

NYSE CHD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

