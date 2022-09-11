Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

