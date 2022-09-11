Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

