Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $82.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

