Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Citi Trends has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

