Citigroup Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $68.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $253,934,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.