Citigroup Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $68.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $253,934,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

